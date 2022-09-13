Lista de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022
Lista de parcial de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022, otorgados el lunes por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.
Serie de comedia: “Ted Lasso”.
Serie de drama: “Succession”.
Actor, serie de comedia: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.
Actriz, serie de comedia: Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”.
Actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
Serie limitada o antología: “The White Lotus”.
Serie de variedades y tertulia: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.
Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”.
Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.
Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”.
Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”.
Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”.
Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.
Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”.
Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”.
Reality o competencia: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
Programa de humor y variedades: “Saturday Night Live”.
___
Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.
