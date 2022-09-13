Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022

Lista de parcial de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022, otorgados el lunes por Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas

AP Noticias
martes 13 septiembre 2022 04:09
EMMY
EMMY
(AP)

Lista de parcial de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022, otorgados el lunes por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: “Ted Lasso”.

Serie de drama: “Succession”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Relacionados

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Serie limitada o antología: “The White Lotus”.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”.

Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”.

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”.

Reality o competencia: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.

Programa de humor y variedades: “Saturday Night Live”.

Relacionados

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in