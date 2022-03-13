Lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA del cine británico
Lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se entregaron el domingo en Londres
Lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA del cine británicoShow all 4
A continuación la lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se entregaron el domingo en Londres.
Película: “The Power of the Dog” ("El poder del perro")
Película británica: “Belfast”
Dirección: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” ("Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora")
Actriz: Joanna Scanlan, “After Love” ("Después del amor")
Actor de reparto: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” ("Amor sin barreras")
Estrella emergente: Lashana Lynch
Director británico debutante: Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall” ("Más dura será la caída")
Guion original: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Guion adaptado: Sian Heder, “CODA”
Película en lengua no inglesa: “Drive My Car” (Japón)
Música original: Hans Zimmer, “Dune” ("Duna")
Cinematografía: Greig Fraser, “Dune”
Edición: “No Time to Die” ("Sin tiempo para morir")
Diseño de producción: “Dune”
Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”
Sonido: “Dune”
Casting: “West Side Story”
Efectos visuales: “Dune”
Maquillaje y peinado: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ("Los ojos de Tammy Faye")
Cinta animada: “Encanto”
Cortometraje británico: “The Black Cop”
Cortometraje animado británico: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”
Documental: “Summer of Soul”
