domingo 13 marzo 2022 20:28

PREMIOS BAFTA

A continuación la lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se entregaron el domingo en Londres.

Película: “The Power of the Dog” ("El poder del perro")

Película británica: “Belfast”

Dirección: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” ("Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora")

Actriz: Joanna Scanlan, “After Love” ("Después del amor")

Actor de reparto: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” ("Amor sin barreras")

Estrella emergente: Lashana Lynch

Director británico debutante: Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall” ("Más dura será la caída")

Guion original: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Guion adaptado: Sian Heder, “CODA”

Película en lengua no inglesa: “Drive My Car” (Japón)

Música original: Hans Zimmer, “Dune” ("Duna")

Cinematografía: Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Edición: “No Time to Die” ("Sin tiempo para morir")

Diseño de producción: “Dune”

Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”

Sonido: “Dune”

Casting: “West Side Story”

Efectos visuales: “Dune”

Maquillaje y peinado: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ("Los ojos de Tammy Faye")

Cinta animada: “Encanto”

Cortometraje británico: “The Black Cop”

Cortometraje animado británico: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”

Documental: “Summer of Soul”

