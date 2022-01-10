Lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Lista de ganadores de la 79a edición anual de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el domingo
Lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 79a edición, que se anunciaron el domingo en redes sociales luego que la ceremonia perdiera su emisora debido a problemas con su anfitriona, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood
CINE
—Mejor película de drama: “The Power of the Dog”.
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “West Side Story”.
—Mejor director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”.
—Mejor actriz, drama: Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”.
—Mejor actor, drama: Will Smith “King Richard”.
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”.
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”.
—Mejor actor de reparto: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”.
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Drive My Car” (Japón).
—Mejor cinta animada: “Encanto”.
—Mejor guion: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”.
—Mejor música original: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”.
—Mejor canción original: “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die”.
TELEVISIÓN
—Mejor serie de drama: “Succession”.
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Hacks”.
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “The Underground Railroad”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”.
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.
—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”.
—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Sarah Snook, “Succession”.
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.
