Lista de ganadores de los Billboard de la Música Latina
Lista de ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina, que se entregaron el jueves en Coral Gables, Florida
A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina, que se entregaron el jueves en Coral Gables, Florida.
CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS
— Artista del año: Bad Bunny
— Artista del año, debut: Ivan Cornejo
— Gira del año: Bad Bunny
— Artista crossover del año: Skrillex
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
— “Hot Latin Song” canción del año: Farruko, “Pepas”.
— “Hot Latin Song” colaboración vocal del año: Becky G y Karol G, “Mamiii”.
— “Hot Latin Songs” artista del año, masculino: Bad Bunny.
— “Hot Latin Songs” artista del año, femenino: Karol G.
— “Hot Latin Songs” artista del año, dúo o grupo: Grupo Firme.
— “Hot Latin Songs” sello discográfico del año: Rimas.
— “Hot Latin Songs” casa disquera del año: Rimas.
— Canción del año, Latin Airplay: Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”.
— Sello discográfico del año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin.
— Casa disquera del año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin.
— Canción del año, ventas: Farruko, “Pepas”.
— Canción del año, streaming: Farruko, “Pepas”.
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
— “Top Latin Album” del año: Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”.
— “Top Latin Albums” artista del año, masculino: Bad Bunny.
— “Top Latin Albums” artista del año, femenino: Karol G.
— “Top Latin Albums” artista del año, dúo o grupo: Eslabón Armado.
— “Top Latin Albums” sello discográfico del año: Rimas.
— “Top Latin Albums” casa disquera del año: Rimas.
CATEGORÍAS LATIN POP
— Artista “Latin Pop” del año, solista: Enrique Iglesias.
— Artista “Latin Pop” del año, dúo o grupo: Maná.
— Canción “Latin Pop” del año: Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”.
— “Latin Pop Airplay” sello discográfico del año: Sony Music Latin.
— “Latin Pop Airplay” casa disquera del año: Sony Music Latin.
— Álbum “Latin Pop” del año: Rosalía, “Motomami”.
— “Latin Pop Albums” sello discográfico del año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
— “Latin Pop Albums” casa discográfica del año: Universal Music Latino.
CATEGORÍA TROPICAL
— Artista tropical del año, solista: Romeo Santos.
— Artista tropical del año, dúo o grupo: Aventura.
— Canción tropical del año: Aventura y Bad Bunny, “Volví”.
— “Tropical Airplay” sello discográfico del año: Sony Music Latin.
— “Tropical Airplay” casa disquera del año: Sony Music Latin.
— Álbum tropical del año: Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”.
— “Tropical Albums” sello discográfico del año: Sony Music Latin.
— “Tropical Albums” casa disquera del año: Sony Music Latin.
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
— Artista regional mexicano del año, solista: Christian Nodal.
— Artista regional mexicano del año, dúo o grupo: Eslabón Armado.
— Canción regional mexicana del año: Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”.
— “Regional Mexican Airplay” sello discográfico del año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
— “Regional Mexican Airplay” casa disquera del año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
— Álbum regional mexicano del año: Iván Cornejo, “Alma Vacía”.
— “Regional Mexican Albums” sello discográfico del año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
— “Regional Mexican Albums” casa disquera del año: DEL.
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM
— Artista “Latin Rhythm” del año, solista: Bad Bunny.
— Artista “Latin Rhythm” del año, dúo o grupo: Wisin & Yandel
— Canción “Latin Rhythm” del año: Farruko, “Pepas”.
— “Latin Rhythm Airplay” sello discográfico del año: Sony Music Latin.
— “Latin Rhythm Airplay” casa disquera del año: Universal Music Latino.
— Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del año: Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”.
— “Latin Rhythm Albums” sello discográfico del año: Rimas.
— “Latin Rhythm Albums” casa disquera del año: Rimas.
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
— Compositor del año: Bad Bunny.
— Editora del año: RSM Publishing, ASCAP.
— Corporación editora del año: Sony Music Publishing.
— Productor del año: Tainy.
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
— Premio Billboard Ícono: Chayanne.
— Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza: Christina Aguilera.
— Premio Billboard Leyenda: José Feliciano.
— Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama: Nicky Jam.
— Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística: Raphael.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.