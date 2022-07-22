Lingard se une a Forest tras dejar United; Mee a Brentford
Nottingham Forest logra su mayor fichaje desde que garantizó su regreso a la Liga Premier, al obtener a Jesse Lingard en una transferencia gratuita
Nottingham Forest logró su mayor fichaje desde que garantizó su regreso a la Liga Premier, al obtener a Jesse Lingard en una transferencia gratuita.
El mediocampista de Inglaterra estuvo disponible tras terminar su relación de 22 años con el Manchester United durante el receso entre temporadas.
El traslado de Lingard al Forest se anunció el jueves por la noche. Es el 11mo fichaje que realiza el club ascendido al tiempo que se prepara para su primera temporada en la Premier desde 1999.
No se reveló la duración del contrato de Lingard.
Lingard, de 29 años, pasó la segunda mitad de la campaña 2020-21 cedido al West Ham, anotando nueve goles en 16 partidos en la liga inglesa, y surgieron rumores sobre su posible canje permanente al club londinense.
Otro jugador que se mudó en una transferencia gratuita fue el defensa Ben Mee, quien se unió a Brentford luego de la expiración de su contrato con el Burnley.
Mee pasó 11 años en el Burnley, que descendió de la Premier en mayo, y armó una sólida defensiva central junto con James Tarkowski —quien también salió de Burnley antes de la temporada rumbo al Everton.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.