Lillard brilla en triunfo de Blazers sobre Suns en prórroga

Damian Lillard suma 41 tantos y Trail Blazers se imponen 113-111 a Suns en el tiempo extra para sumar su segunda victoria consecutiva en el arranque de la temporada

Associated Press
sábado 22 octubre 2022 06:50
(AP)

Damian Lillard sumó 41 tantos y los Trail Blazers de Portland se impusieron el viernes 113-111 a los Suns de Phoenix en el tiempo extra para sumar su segunda victoria consecutiva en el arranque de la temporada.

Anfernee Simons convirtió una bandeja a 7.2 segundos del final de la prórroga y terminó con 16 unidades. Jusuf Nurkic totalizó 20 puntos y 17 tableros para Portland.

Devin Booker fue el mejor de Phoenix con 33 puntos. Su bandeja dio a Phoenix una ventaja de 109-106 en la pizarra al inicio del periodo extra.

Los tiros libres de Lillard a 33.9 segundos de la chicharra final igualaron la pizarra a 111. Booker falló una canasta cercana antes de la dejada de Simons que colocó a Portland por delante. Nurkic cometió falta sobre Deandre Ayton en el otro extremo de la cancha, pero Ayton falló el primer tiro e hizo lo mismo con el segundo, esta vez a propósito, para un intento fallido de encestar la canasta del empate.

