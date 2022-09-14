Liga Premier rendirá tributo a Isabel II
La Liga Premier inglesa rendirá tributo a la fallecida reina Isabel II este fin de semana con un minuto de silencio antes de cada partido, seguido por el himno nacional
La liga dijo el miércoles que los hinchas serán invitados a aplaudir a los 70 minutos, en reconocimiento de los 70 años de reinado de la monarca. Los futbolistas lucirán brazaletes negros y se es pidió a los técnicos que consideren lucir trajes.
Los partidos de la semana pasada en la Premier fueron aplazados tras la muerte de la reina el jueves a la edad de 96 años.
Este fin de semana se jugarán siete partidos. Los duelos Chelsea-Liverpool y Manchester United-Leeds fueron aplazados debido a limitados recursos policiales de cara al funeral de la reina el lunes. El partido de Brighton en casa contra Crystal Palace ya había sido aplazado debido a una huelga ferroviaria, que ahora fue cancelada.
El martes se cumplió un minuto de silencio antes del partido de Liverpool contra Ajax en la Liga de Campeones.
