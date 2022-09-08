Liga Europa: Marquinhos debuta con gol en Arsenal; cae Roma
El adolescente brasileño Marquinhos marca su debut con el Arsenal anotando el primer gol y preparar el segundo en una victoria de 2-1 sobre Zúrich en el partido inaugural de la fase de grupos de la Liga Europa
El adolescente brasileño Marquinhos marcó su debut con Arsenal con su primer gol y gestar el segundo en la victoria 2-1 sobre Zúrich, en el partido inaugural de la fase de grupos de la Liga Europa el jueves.
Eddie Nketiah anotó el gol del triunfo después que Zúrich empató con un penal otorgado debido a una falta cometida por él mismo. Arsenal se recuperó de la derrota del domingo de 3-1 ante el Manchester United, su primer descalabro en la Liga Premier esta temporada.
En el mismo Grupo A, el PSV Eindhoven igualó 1-1 con Bodø/Glimt.
Se guardó un minuto de silencio antes del partido entre el Manchester United y la Real Sociedad, en el segundo torneo de clubes más importante de Europa, en homenaje a la reina Isabel II, quien murió el jueves a los 96 años.
Ambos equipos portaron brazaletes negros y las banderas en Old Trafford ondearon a media asta.
Roma abrió su campaña con una derrota de 2-1 en casa del Ludogorets, en Bulgaria.
En el tercer torneo de clubes europeos, la Conference League, el Villarreal venció 4-3 al Lech Poznan, y la Fiorentina fue frenada en casa al empate 1-1 con el campeón letón RFS.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.