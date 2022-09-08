Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liga Europa: Marquinhos debuta con gol en Arsenal; cae Roma

El adolescente brasileño Marquinhos marca su debut con el Arsenal anotando el primer gol y preparar el segundo en una victoria de 2-1 sobre Zúrich en el partido inaugural de la fase de grupos de la Liga Europa

AP Noticias
jueves 08 septiembre 2022 22:03
LIGA EUROPA-RESUMEN
LIGA EUROPA-RESUMEN
(AP)

El adolescente brasileño Marquinhos marcó su debut con Arsenal con su primer gol y gestar el segundo en la victoria 2-1 sobre Zúrich, en el partido inaugural de la fase de grupos de la Liga Europa el jueves.

Eddie Nketiah anotó el gol del triunfo después que Zúrich empató con un penal otorgado debido a una falta cometida por él mismo. Arsenal se recuperó de la derrota del domingo de 3-1 ante el Manchester United, su primer descalabro en la Liga Premier esta temporada.

En el mismo Grupo A, el PSV Eindhoven igualó 1-1 con Bodø/Glimt.

Se guardó un minuto de silencio antes del partido entre el Manchester United y la Real Sociedad, en el segundo torneo de clubes más importante de Europa, en homenaje a la reina Isabel II, quien murió el jueves a los 96 años.

Ambos equipos portaron brazaletes negros y las banderas en Old Trafford ondearon a media asta.

Relacionados

Roma abrió su campaña con una derrota de 2-1 en casa del Ludogorets, en Bulgaria.

En el tercer torneo de clubes europeos, la Conference League, el Villarreal venció 4-3 al Lech Poznan, y la Fiorentina fue frenada en casa al empate 1-1 con el campeón letón RFS.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in