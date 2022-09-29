Líderes europeos denuncian anuncio ruso anexiones en Ucrania
Mandatarios europeos denuncian el anuncio de Moscú de que anexará los territorios ocupados de Ucrania donde se realizaron referendos organizados por el Kremlin sobre la incorporación a Rusia, y juraron que jamás reconocerán la medida
Mandatarios europeos denunciaron el jueves el anunció de Moscú de que anexará los territorios ocupados de Ucrania donde se realizaron referendos organizados por el Kremlin sobre la incorporación a Rusia, y juraron que jamás reconocerán la medida.
El canciller checo Jan Lipavsky, cuyo país ejerce la presidencia rotativa de la Unión Europea, calificó de “absolutamente inaceptable” lo que llamó la “anexión unilateral", que fue resultado de “un proceso totalmente falsificado, carente de legitimidad”.
Lipavsky dijo en declaraciones por la televisora pública checa que los referendos eran “una obra teatral” y que las cuatro regiones siguen siendo territorio ucraniano.
El premier italiano Mario Draghi llamó al presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelenskyy por teléfono para decirle que Italia no reconocerá los referendos ilegales, informó su oficina.
La primera ministra danesa Mette Frederiksen tuiteó que su país “jamás reconocerá intento de anexión alguno”.
