Lewis jonronea y los Marineros blanquean a los Astros 6-0
Kyle Lewis jonronea por segundo juego consecutivo, Julio Rodríguez suma tres hits más y los Marineros de Seattle derrotan 6-0 a los Astros de Houston
Kyle Lewis jonroneó por segundo juego consecutivo, Julio Rodríguez sumó tres hits más y los Marineros de Seattle derrotaron 6-0 el sábado a los Astros de Houston.
Logan Gilbert lanzó siete impresionantes innings con pelota de cuatro hits y los Marineros encadenaron dos victorias por primera vez desde su racha de cuatro entre el 22 y el 26 de abril.
Gilbert (5-2) se llevó la victoria por siete innings de labor en su tercera apertura en fila.
El abridor de Houston José Urquidy no logró completar el quinto tras admitir un sencillo de Rodríguez, y volvió al bullpen tras 4 innings y dos tercios
El mexicano Urquidy (4-2) admitió 12 hits y cinco carreras limpias, con dos boletos y cuatro ponches.
Por los Astros, los venezolanos José Altuve de 2-1. El hondureño Mauricio Dubón de 1-0. El cubano Yordan Álvarez de 4-0. El cubano de Yulieski Gurriel de 4-0. El dominicano Jeremy Peña de 4.0.
Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez de 5-3 con una anotada. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 4-2 con una remolcada.
