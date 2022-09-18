Lesión de Reus no es tan grave, podrá disputar el Mundial
El Borussia Dortmund confirma que la lesión del capitán Marco Reus no es tan grave como temían inicialmente y podrá disputar la Copa Mundial con Alemania
La lesión del capitán del Borussia Dortmund Marco Reus no es tan grave como temían inicialmente y podrá disputar la Copa Mundial con Alemania.
El director deportivo del Dortmund Sebastian Kehl indicó el domingo que el jugador “estará fuera de tres a cuatro semanas y esperemos que entonces esté nuevamente disponible”.
El seleccionador de Alemania Hansi Flick incluyó a Reus en el equipo que disputará los próximos encuentros internacionales ante Hungría e Inglaterra, además de que considera al mediocampista como un clave integrante de la selección para el Mundial.
La Copa Mundial inicia el 20 de noviembre en Qatar. Alemania enfrenta a Japón tres días después. España y Costa Rica también están en el grupo.
Reus de 33 años abandonó el derbi del Ruhr ante el Schalke el sábado en camilla con lo que pareció una seria lesión en el tobillo. Reus estaba entre lágrimas después de que se torció el tobillo de manera incómoda cuando peleaba por el balón.
“Fue impactante ayer para nosotros cuando vimos las imágenes”, reconoció Kehl. “Les puedo dar una buena noticia hoy. Las pruebas del sábado no dieron indicios de fractura. Es una lesión del ligamento en el tobillo”.
Reus suma 15 goles en 48 encuentros con Alemania.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.