Lesión de Reus no es tan grave, podrá disputar el Mundial

El Borussia Dortmund confirma que la lesión del capitán Marco Reus no es tan grave como temían inicialmente y podrá disputar la Copa Mundial con Alemania

AP Noticias
domingo 18 septiembre 2022 14:53
ALEMANIA-REUS LESIÓN
(AP)

La lesión del capitán del Borussia Dortmund Marco Reus no es tan grave como temían inicialmente y podrá disputar la Copa Mundial con Alemania.

El director deportivo del Dortmund Sebastian Kehl indicó el domingo que el jugador “estará fuera de tres a cuatro semanas y esperemos que entonces esté nuevamente disponible”.

El seleccionador de Alemania Hansi Flick incluyó a Reus en el equipo que disputará los próximos encuentros internacionales ante Hungría e Inglaterra, además de que considera al mediocampista como un clave integrante de la selección para el Mundial.

La Copa Mundial inicia el 20 de noviembre en Qatar. Alemania enfrenta a Japón tres días después. España y Costa Rica también están en el grupo.

Reus de 33 años abandonó el derbi del Ruhr ante el Schalke el sábado en camilla con lo que pareció una seria lesión en el tobillo. Reus estaba entre lágrimas después de que se torció el tobillo de manera incómoda cuando peleaba por el balón.

“Fue impactante ayer para nosotros cuando vimos las imágenes”, reconoció Kehl. “Les puedo dar una buena noticia hoy. Las pruebas del sábado no dieron indicios de fractura. Es una lesión del ligamento en el tobillo”.

Reus suma 15 goles en 48 encuentros con Alemania.

