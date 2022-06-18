Ledecky gana en 400 metros libres en Mundial de Natación
Katie Ledecky inicia la cosecha de medallas para Estados Unidos en el campeonato mundial de natación al obtener el oro en los 400 metros estilo libre
Katie Ledecky inició la cosecha de medallas para Estados Unidos el sábado en el campeonato mundial de natación al obtener el oro en los 400 metros estilo libre.
Ledecky registró 3 minutos, 58.15 segundos el primer día de competencia para obtener su cuarto título mundial después de 2013, 2015 y 2017.
Ariarne Titmus venció a Ledecky y obtuvo el título en 2019, pero la australiana se ha salteado el mundial de Budapest para concentrarse en los Commonwealth Games del mes próximo en Inglaterra.
La canadiense de 15 años Summer McIntosh obtuvo la plata a 1.24 segundos de Ledecky. Tercera fue la estadounidense Leah Smith a 3.93 y cuarta la australiana Lani Pallister.
El australiano Elijah Winnington ganó el primer oro de la velada al imponerse en los 400 metros masculino, superando en el último tramo al alemán Lukas Martens. Winnington registró 3 minutos, 41.22 segundos, un récord personal y el tercer mejor tiempo en un mundial.
“Trato de mantenerme a la par del australiano, pero al final se alejó”, dijo Martens, que llegó a 1.63 segundos.
Tercero fue el brasileño Guilherme Costa.
Ninguno de los medallistas de 2019 compitió esta vez. El chino Sung Yan cumple una pena por dopaje, el australiano Mack Horton —campeón olímpico en 2016— falló en la clasificación por 0.10 segundos y Gabriele Detti no se inscribió.
En la semifinal de 50 metros estilo mariposa, el británico Benjamin Proud superó al estadounidense Caeleb Dressel y al italiano Thomas Ceccon. La final se corre el domingo.
