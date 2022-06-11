Leclerc la pole, Pérez segundo para GP de Azerbaiyán
Charles Leclerc gana por cuarta vez consecutiva la primera posición de partida para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán de la Fórmula Uno
Charles Leclerc ganó por cuarta vez consecutiva la primera posición de partida el sábado para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán.
El piloto de Ferrari tuvo un tiempo de 1 minuto, 41.359 segundos en su última vuelta de la sesión, venciendo al Red Bull del mexicano Sergio “Checo” Pérez por .282 segundos. El líder del campeonato, Max Verstappen, también con Red Bull, se clasificó tercero a .347 de Leclerc.
Leclerc ganó la pole en las tres carreras anteriores, pero no obtuvo triunfos. En Azerbaiyán el año pasado también obtuvo la pole, pero Pérez ganó la carrera.
Carlos Sainz con Ferrari fue cuarto, George Russell con Mercedes fue quinto y el séptuple campeón mundial Lewis Hamilton, también con Mercedes, obtuvo el séptimo puesto.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.