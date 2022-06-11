Leclerc la pole, Pérez segundo para GP de Azerbaiyán

Charles Leclerc gana por cuarta vez consecutiva la primera posición de partida para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán de la Fórmula Uno

AP Noticias
sábado 11 junio 2022 17:02
F1-GP AZERBAIYÁN
F1-GP AZERBAIYÁN
(AP)

Charles Leclerc ganó por cuarta vez consecutiva la primera posición de partida el sábado para el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán.

El piloto de Ferrari tuvo un tiempo de 1 minuto, 41.359 segundos en su última vuelta de la sesión, venciendo al Red Bull del mexicano Sergio “Checo” Pérez por .282 segundos. El líder del campeonato, Max Verstappen, también con Red Bull, se clasificó tercero a .347 de Leclerc.

Leclerc ganó la pole en las tres carreras anteriores, pero no obtuvo triunfos. En Azerbaiyán el año pasado también obtuvo la pole, pero Pérez ganó la carrera.

Carlos Sainz con Ferrari fue cuarto, George Russell con Mercedes fue quinto y el séptuple campeón mundial Lewis Hamilton, también con Mercedes, obtuvo el séptimo puesto.

