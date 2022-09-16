Lecce gana 2-1 a Salernitana, su 1ra victoria en Serie A
Lecce, campeón de la Serie B, derrota 2-1 a Salernitana y consigue su primera victoria desde su regreso a la máxima categoría
Lecce, campeón de la Serie B, derrotó el viernes 2-1 a Salernitana y consiguió su primera victoria desde su regreso a la máxima categoría del fútbol italiano.
El brasileño Gabriel Strefezza anotó el gol del triunfo desde fuera del área a los 83 minutos tras un contraataque en el encuentro entre dos conjuntos sureños.
Salernitana, que empató 2-2 con Juventus en su partido anterior, logró la igualdad a los 55 minutos con un autogol del mediocampista español Joan Gonzàlez, que envió el balón a su portería tras un tiro de esquina.
El delantero gambiano Assan Ceesay puso a Lecce arriba en el marcador a los 43 minutos. Ceesay culminó un contraataque anotando con muy poco ángulo desde el área tras hacer un drible.
Salernitana se mantuvo en el 10mo puesto en la tabla general y Lecce subió al 14to.
