Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lecce gana 2-1 a Salernitana, su 1ra victoria en Serie A

Lecce, campeón de la Serie B, derrota 2-1 a Salernitana y consigue su primera victoria desde su regreso a la máxima categoría

AP Noticias
viernes 16 septiembre 2022 22:45
ITALIA-LIGA
ITALIA-LIGA
(AP)

Lecce, campeón de la Serie B, derrotó el viernes 2-1 a Salernitana y consiguió su primera victoria desde su regreso a la máxima categoría del fútbol italiano.

El brasileño Gabriel Strefezza anotó el gol del triunfo desde fuera del área a los 83 minutos tras un contraataque en el encuentro entre dos conjuntos sureños.

Salernitana, que empató 2-2 con Juventus en su partido anterior, logró la igualdad a los 55 minutos con un autogol del mediocampista español Joan Gonzàlez, que envió el balón a su portería tras un tiro de esquina.

El delantero gambiano Assan Ceesay puso a Lecce arriba en el marcador a los 43 minutos. Ceesay culminó un contraataque anotando con muy poco ángulo desde el área tras hacer un drible.

Salernitana se mantuvo en el 10mo puesto en la tabla general y Lecce subió al 14to.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in