Las noticias más recientes sobre las elecciones en EEUU
Las noticias más recientes sobre las elecciones de medio mandato presidencial en EEUU
___
10:00 a.m.
Millones de estadounidenses se dirigían el martes a votar personalmente en las urnas para las elecciones de medio mandato presidencial. A la 1 de la tarde, hora del este, los centros de votación estarán abiertos en los 50 estados ( Hawai está cinco horas por detrás de la costa este).
Hay temores de acoso a los funcionarios electorales e interrupciones en los centros de votación y de recuento, pero los funcionarios electorales dicen estar preparados para hacer frente a posibles problemas. No se han registrado problemas importantes durante el periodo de votación anticipada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.