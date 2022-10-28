Las mejores fotos de la semana en América Latina
AP FOTOS: Las mejores fotos de la semana en América Latina
Las mejores fotos de la semana en América LatinaShow all 11
Esta fotogalería destaca algunas de las mejores imágenes noticiosas tomadas por los fotógrafos de The Associated Press en Latinoamérica y el Caribe publicadas entre el 20 y el 27 de octubre de 2022.
___
Las fotos fueron seleccionadas por la fotoperiodista de The Associated Press Natacha Pisarenko en Buenos Aires, Argentina.
___
Los fotógrafos de AP están en Instagram en: https://www.instagram.com/apnews; AP Images en Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images; blog de AP Images: http://apimagesblog.com
