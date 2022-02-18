Las mejores fotos de la semana en América Latina

AP FOTOS: Las mejores fotos de la semana en América Latina

AP Noticias
viernes 18 febrero 2022 05:34
REP-GEN LATINOAMÉRICA EN IMÁGENES-FOTOS
REP-GEN LATINOAMÉRICA EN IMÁGENES-FOTOS
(AP)

Esta fotogalería destaca algunas de las mejores imágenes noticiosas tomadas por los fotógrafos de The Associated Press en Latinoamérica y el Caribe y publicadas entre el 10 y el 17 de febrero de 2022.

___

Las fotos fueron seleccionadas por la fotoperiodista de The Associated Press Ariana Cubillos en Caracas, Venezuela.

___

Los fotógrafos de AP están en Instagram en: https://www.instagram.com/apnews; AP Images en Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images; blog de AP Images: http://apimagesblog.com

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in