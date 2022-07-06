Las giras de golf cancelan torneos en China
Las giras de la PGA y LPGA cancelaron sus torneos en Shangái que se iban a disputar en octubre debido a las restricciones que siguen vigentes para frenar la pandemia de COVID-19 en China
Las giras de la PGA y LPGA cancelaron sus torneos en Shangái que se iban a disputar en octubre debido a las restricciones que siguen vigentes para frenar la pandemia de COVID-19 en China.
El torneo HSBC Champions, parte del circuito World Golf, fue cancelado por tercer año seguido. Se iba a escenificar en el campo del Sheshan International entre el 27 y 30 de octubre.
La gira femenina tenía previsto un torneo entre el 13 y 16 de octubre en el Qizhong Garden Golf Club. La LPGA no ha estado en China desde 2019.
Ambas decisiones se tomaron junto a la Asociación de Golf de China, responsable de los torneos en el país.
El anuncio hecho el miércoles trascendió justo cuando residentes en distritos de Shangái y Beijing tuvieron que someterse a nuevas pruebas de coronavirus tras el descubrimiento de nuevos casos.
