Las Clinton entrevistan a Kardashian y Steinem en Apple TV+
Hillary Rodham Clinton y su hija, Chelsea, entrevistarán a figuras como Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion y Gloria Steinem en “Gusty”, una serie que se estrenará en Apple TV+ el 9 de septiembre
Hillary Rodham Clinton y su hija, Chelsea, entrevistarán a figuras como Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion y Gloria Steinem para una serie que se estrenará en dos meses.
Apple TV+ dijo el jueves que “Gutsy” debutará en el servicio de streaming el 9 de septiembre.
En la serie de ocho partes, la exsecretaria de Estado y candidata presidencial demócrata de 2016 y su hija también hablan con la doctora Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson y otras, dijo Apple TV+.
La serie se basa en el libro de las Clinton sobre mujeres valientes “The Book of Gutsy Women”. La nueva compañía productora de los Clinton y el acuerdo de Apple para producir la serie se anunciaron el año pasado, pero ahora se revela la fecha de estreno y la lista de invitadas.
