Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Las Clinton entrevistan a Kardashian y Steinem en Apple TV+

Hillary Rodham Clinton y su hija, Chelsea, entrevistarán a figuras como Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion y Gloria Steinem en “Gusty”, una serie que se estrenará en Apple TV+ el 9 de septiembre

AP Noticias
jueves 14 julio 2022 15:06
CLINTON-GUTSY
CLINTON-GUTSY
(AP)

Hillary Rodham Clinton y su hija, Chelsea, entrevistarán a figuras como Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion y Gloria Steinem para una serie que se estrenará en dos meses.

Apple TV+ dijo el jueves que “Gutsy” debutará en el servicio de streaming el 9 de septiembre.

En la serie de ocho partes, la exsecretaria de Estado y candidata presidencial demócrata de 2016 y su hija también hablan con la doctora Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson y otras, dijo Apple TV+.

La serie se basa en el libro de las Clinton sobre mujeres valientes “The Book of Gutsy Women”. La nueva compañía productora de los Clinton y el acuerdo de Apple para producir la serie se anunciaron el año pasado, pero ahora se revela la fecha de estreno y la lista de invitadas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in