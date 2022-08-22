Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Langeliers pone fin a racha de Atléticos sin pegar un triple

Shea Langeliers termina con tres imparables, incluido el primer triple de Oakland después de una extraña seguidilla de 81 juegos sin uno, y los Atléticos derrotaron 5-3 a los Marineros de Seattle el domingo

AP Noticias
lunes 22 agosto 2022 02:42
DEP-BEI MARINEROS-ATLETICOS
DEP-BEI MARINEROS-ATLETICOS
(AP)

Shea Langeliers terminó con tres imparables, incluido el primer triple de Oakland después de una extraña seguidilla de 81 juegos sin uno, y los Atléticos derrotaron 5-3 a los Marineros de Seattle el domingo.

Ningún equipo en la historia de Grandes Ligas había tenido una racha tan extensa sin un triple desde 1901 hasta que Langeliers, un cátcher, produjera una carrera en la octava entrada. Tuvo un par de triples esta temporada en Triple A.

JP Sears (5-0) aceptó una carrera, con jonrón de Mitch Haniger, en cinco entradas. Seis relevistas de los Atléticos mantuvieron la ventaja para el equipo con el peor récord de la Americana.

Seattle, cerca de la cima de la tabla de posiciones de los comodines, perdió por segundo día al hilo con los Atléticos. Cal Raleigh consiguió par de dobles para los Marineros.

Luis Castillo (1-1) no pudo llegar a la séptima entrada por primera vez en cuatro aperturas desde que fue cambiado de Cincinnati a Seattle. Permitió cuatro carreras con ocho hits en cinco entradas.

Relacionados

Por los Marineros los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 5-3 con una carrera producida y Carlos Santana de 3-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0.

Por los Atléticos el boricua Vimael Machin de 4-1 con una carrera anotada.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in