Langeliers pone fin a racha de Atléticos sin pegar un triple
Shea Langeliers termina con tres imparables, incluido el primer triple de Oakland después de una extraña seguidilla de 81 juegos sin uno, y los Atléticos derrotaron 5-3 a los Marineros de Seattle el domingo
Shea Langeliers terminó con tres imparables, incluido el primer triple de Oakland después de una extraña seguidilla de 81 juegos sin uno, y los Atléticos derrotaron 5-3 a los Marineros de Seattle el domingo.
Ningún equipo en la historia de Grandes Ligas había tenido una racha tan extensa sin un triple desde 1901 hasta que Langeliers, un cátcher, produjera una carrera en la octava entrada. Tuvo un par de triples esta temporada en Triple A.
JP Sears (5-0) aceptó una carrera, con jonrón de Mitch Haniger, en cinco entradas. Seis relevistas de los Atléticos mantuvieron la ventaja para el equipo con el peor récord de la Americana.
Seattle, cerca de la cima de la tabla de posiciones de los comodines, perdió por segundo día al hilo con los Atléticos. Cal Raleigh consiguió par de dobles para los Marineros.
Luis Castillo (1-1) no pudo llegar a la séptima entrada por primera vez en cuatro aperturas desde que fue cambiado de Cincinnati a Seattle. Permitió cuatro carreras con ocho hits en cinco entradas.
Por los Marineros los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 5-3 con una carrera producida y Carlos Santana de 3-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0.
Por los Atléticos el boricua Vimael Machin de 4-1 con una carrera anotada.
