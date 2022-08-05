Jump to content

Lady A pospone gira, Chales Kelley se enfoca en su sobriedad

El trío country Lady A anunció que postergará su próxima gira para permitir que su integrante Charles Kelley tenga tiempo para concentrarse en su sobriedad

viernes 05 agosto 2022 17:55
(AP)

El trío country Lady A anunció que postergará su próxima gira para permitir que su integrante Charles Kelley tenga tiempo para concentrarse en su sobriedad.

El grupo ganador del Grammy tenía programado comenzar la gira el 13 de agosto en Nashville, pero en una publicación en redes sociales, dijo que la pospondrá hasta el próximo año.

“En este momento, para poder ser la banda más saludable, fuerte y creativa que podamos ser, Lady A se tomará el tiempo con el apoyo de nuestras familias y equipo de profesionales para superar esto juntos”, dijo.

La banda está integrada por Kelley, Hillary Scott y Dave Haywood. Anteriormente, era conocida como Lady Antebellum, pero cambió su nombre en 2020.

