La tormenta tropical Lisa avanza hacia Centroamérica, donde probablemente toque tierra como huracán

AP Noticias
martes 01 noviembre 2022 16:13
(AP)

La tormenta tropical Lisa se intensificó el martes mientras atravesaba el Caribe occidental al sur de las Islas Caimán y se pronosticó que tocaría tierra, probablemente como huracán, en América Central incluso el miércoles.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) dijo que Lisa tenía vientos máximos sostenidos de 95 km/h (60 mph) y que se movía hacia el oeste a 22 km/h (14 mph). El ojo de la tormenta estaba a unos 510 kilómetros (320 millas) al este de la isla hondureña de Roatán.

Las autoridades emitieron una advertencia de huracán para Roatán y las otras Islas de la Bahía del mismo nombre. Guatemala declaró una alerta para toda su costa en el Caribe.

Se pronosticó que Lisa se convertirá en huracán el miércoles por la mañana cuando cruce o se acerque a las islas de la bahía y se acerque a Belice más tarde ese mismo día.

Por otra parte, el NHC dijo que en el Atlántico se estaba formando la nueva tormenta tropical Martin. Su vórtice estaba a unos 885 kilómetros (550 millas) al este-noreste de Bermudas, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 85 km/h (50 mph).

