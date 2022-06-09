La sequía azota casi todo Portugal tras mayo cálido y seco

Casi todo Portugal se encuentra en una situación de sequía severa tras el mes de mayo más caluroso de los últimos 92 años en el país, dice la agencia meteorológica nacional

AP Noticias
jueves 09 junio 2022 11:29
EUR-CLI PORTUGAL-SEQUÍA
EUR-CLI PORTUGAL-SEQUÍA
(AP)

Casi todo Portugal se encontraba en una situación de sequía severa a finales de mayo, dijo la agencia meteorológica nacional el jueves.

El mes de mayo fue el más caluroso de los últimos 92 años en la nación del sur de Europa, apuntó el IPMA en un reporte climático mensual.

La temperatura media, que estuvo por encima de 19 grados Celsius (66 Fahrenheit), fue 3 grados C (5,4) más alta de lo normal, agregó.

Además, el promedio mensual de precipitaciones se situó por debajo de los 9 milímetros (0,35 pulgadas), apenas el 13% de la cifra habitual.

Esa combinación puso al 97% del país en una situación de “sequía severa”, un grado por debajo del peor nivel contemplado por la agencia, el de “sequía extrema”.

Relacionados

Los científicos del clima afirman que, como consecuencia del calentamiento global, Portugal podría esperar un aumento de las temperaturas y un descenso de las lluvias.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in