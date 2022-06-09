La sequía azota casi todo Portugal tras mayo cálido y seco
Casi todo Portugal se encuentra en una situación de sequía severa tras el mes de mayo más caluroso de los últimos 92 años en el país, dice la agencia meteorológica nacional
Casi todo Portugal se encontraba en una situación de sequía severa a finales de mayo, dijo la agencia meteorológica nacional el jueves.
El mes de mayo fue el más caluroso de los últimos 92 años en la nación del sur de Europa, apuntó el IPMA en un reporte climático mensual.
La temperatura media, que estuvo por encima de 19 grados Celsius (66 Fahrenheit), fue 3 grados C (5,4) más alta de lo normal, agregó.
Además, el promedio mensual de precipitaciones se situó por debajo de los 9 milímetros (0,35 pulgadas), apenas el 13% de la cifra habitual.
Esa combinación puso al 97% del país en una situación de “sequía severa”, un grado por debajo del peor nivel contemplado por la agencia, el de “sequía extrema”.
Los científicos del clima afirman que, como consecuencia del calentamiento global, Portugal podría esperar un aumento de las temperaturas y un descenso de las lluvias.
