La gobernadora de Michigan da positivo a COVID-19
La gobernadora de Michigan Gretchen Whitmer dio positivo a COVID-19, informa en un comunicado
La gobernadora de Michigan Gretchen Whitmer dio positivo a COVID-19 el lunes por la noche, según informó en un comunicado.
La funcionaria demócrata dijo que tiene síntomas leves y atenderá las directrices y protocolos adecuados. Mientras se recupera trabajará a distancia.
Whitmer indicó que todas las personas con las que tuvo contacto durante el día serán notificadas.
“Estoy agradecida por el apoyo de mi familia, mi personal, y la vacuna por ofrecerme una protección sólida contra el virus”, declaró. “Deseo poder volver pronto a trabajar en persona, reunirme con mis electores, y mantener a Michigan en movimiento”.
Whitmer dijo que está totalmente vacunada y ha recibido dos inyecciones de refuerzo.
“Aliento a mi prójimo de Michigan a vacunarse y recibir refuerzos”, declaró.
