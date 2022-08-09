Jump to content

La gobernadora de Michigan da positivo a COVID-19

La gobernadora de Michigan Gretchen Whitmer dio positivo a COVID-19, informa en un comunicado

AP Noticias
martes 09 agosto 2022 04:24
La gobernadora de Michigan Gretchen Whitmer dio positivo a COVID-19 el lunes por la noche, según informó en un comunicado.

La funcionaria demócrata dijo que tiene síntomas leves y atenderá las directrices y protocolos adecuados. Mientras se recupera trabajará a distancia.

Whitmer indicó que todas las personas con las que tuvo contacto durante el día serán notificadas.

“Estoy agradecida por el apoyo de mi familia, mi personal, y la vacuna por ofrecerme una protección sólida contra el virus”, declaró. “Deseo poder volver pronto a trabajar en persona, reunirme con mis electores, y mantener a Michigan en movimiento”.

Whitmer dijo que está totalmente vacunada y ha recibido dos inyecciones de refuerzo.

“Aliento a mi prójimo de Michigan a vacunarse y recibir refuerzos”, declaró.

