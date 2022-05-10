La Euro 2024 comenzará en Múnich y tendrá final en Berlín
La final del Campeonato Europeo de 2024 se jugará en el Estadio Olímpico de Berlín y el partido inaugural será en la cancha del Bayern Múnich, anunció el martes el comité ejecutivo de la UEFA
La final del Campeonato Europeo de 2024 se jugará en el Estadio Olímpico de Berlín y el partido inaugural será en la cancha del Bayern Múnich, anunció el martes el comité ejecutivo de la UEFA.
Los partidos se disputarán en Alemania, repartidos en tres zonas geográficas con los grupos repartidos entre solo dos de ellas.
La zona del norte tendrá a Berlín, Hamburgo y Leipzig. En el oeste estarán Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen y Colonia. El sur recibirá partidos en Fráncfort, Múnich y Stuttgart.
El torneo con 24 selecciones será inaugurado el 14 de junio y la final será el 14 de julio.
Alemania albergó el Mundial de 2006, cuya final se jugó en el remozado Olympiastadion. El reciente fue construido originalemente para los Juegos Olímpicos de 1936, organizado por la Alemania nazi.
Alemania Occidental también fue anfitriona del Mundial de 1974 y la Euro en 1988.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.