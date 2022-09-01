Jump to content

Kyrgios, molesto por olor a marihuana en duelo del US Open

Nick Kyrgios sabía ya que el ruido puede ser un problema en el US Open

AP Noticias
jueves 01 septiembre 2022 03:23
(AP)

El miércoles, lo que le molestó fue el olor.

El tenista australiano se quejó de un aroma a marihuana durante el encuentro de la segunda ronda que ganó en el estadio Louis Armstrong.

Finalista de la última edición de Wimbledon, Kyrgios dijo después del duelo en Flushing Meadows que padece asma. Así, correr de un lado al otro y respirar el citado olor “no era algo que yo quisiera entre cada punto”.

Kyrgios, 23er preclasificado, se sobrepuso a ese problema y doblegó a Benjamin Bonzi por 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

