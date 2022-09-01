Kyrgios, molesto por olor a marihuana en duelo del US Open
Nick Kyrgios sabía ya que el ruido puede ser un problema en el US Open
Nick Kyrgios sabía ya que el ruido puede ser un problema en el US Open.
El miércoles, lo que le molestó fue el olor.
El tenista australiano se quejó de un aroma a marihuana durante el encuentro de la segunda ronda que ganó en el estadio Louis Armstrong.
Finalista de la última edición de Wimbledon, Kyrgios dijo después del duelo en Flushing Meadows que padece asma. Así, correr de un lado al otro y respirar el citado olor “no era algo que yo quisiera entre cada punto”.
Kyrgios, 23er preclasificado, se sobrepuso a ese problema y doblegó a Benjamin Bonzi por 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
