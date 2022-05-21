Kylian Mbappé se queda en el Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappé se dispone a permanecer en Paris Saint-Germain y rechazar la oportunidad de pasar a Real Madrid
El artillero estelar ha aceptado una extensión por tres años en su contrato, dijo una persona al tanto del asunto a The Associated Press. La fuente habló bajo la condición de anonimato por no estar autorizada a hablar públicamente de cuestiones contractuales.
El contrato de Mbappé, de 23 años, finaliza en junio y hubiera estado disponible para una trasferencia gratuita.
