Kyle Pitts, de Falcons, se perderá duelo en Tampa Bay

El tight end estelar de los Falcons de Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, se perderá el partido del domingo en Tampa Bay por una lesión en el tendón de la corva

AP Noticias
viernes 07 octubre 2022 20:37
FALCONS-PITTS
(AP)

El tight end estelar de los Falcons de Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, se perderá el partido del domingo en Tampa Bay por una lesión en el tendón de la corva.

Pitts suma 10 recepciones para 150 yardas en los primeros cuatro juegos de Atlanta. No participó en las prácticas durante toda la semana, incluyendo el viernes.

Pitts es el segundo jugador prominente de la ofensiva de los Falcons en ser descartado. El líder corredor Cordarrelle Patterson fue colocado en la lista de reservas lesionados el lunes. Patterson se sometió a lo que el entrenador en jefe Arthur Smith describió como un procedimiento menor en la rodilla y se perderá al menos cuatro partidos.

Se espera que el novato Tyler Allgeier y Caleb Huntley compartan el rol de running back de Atlanta frente a los Buccaneers.

Pitts registró 68 recepciones para 1.026 yardas en su temporada de novato en 2021, estableciendo un récord del equipo de yardas por aire para un tight end.

Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser y Feleipe Franks, antes quarterback, son las opciones de Atlanta en la posición de tight end.

