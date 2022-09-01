Kremlin: Putin no asistirá al funeral de Gorbachov
Vladimir Putin no asistirá al funeral por el expresidente soviético Mijaíl Gorbachov, aunque le presentó sus respetos, según el Kremlin
El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, no asistirá al funeral que se celebrará durante el fin de semana por el expresidente soviético Mijaíl Gorbachov, pero le presentó sus respetos, dijo el Kremlin el jueves.
Putin visitó el hospital de Moscú donde está el cuerpo del exmandatario antes de la ceremonia del sábado, señaló el vocero del Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.
Según Peskov, la agenda de Putin no le permitirá asistir al acto, pero sí pudo visitar al difundo líder soviético.
Preguntado por reporteros por si Gorbachov tendrá un funeral de Estado, el portavoz indicó que el acto tendrá “elementos” de un funeral de esa categoría, como una guardia de honor.
