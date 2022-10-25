Knicks ganan y el Magic suma cuarta derrota seguida

Con 25 puntos y 12 rebotes de Julius Randle los Knicks de Nueva York se aseguran que la primera selección del Draft Paolo Banchero y el Magic de Orlando sigan sin ganar al vencerlo 115-102

AP Noticias
martes 25 octubre 2022 03:24
MAGIC-KNICKS
MAGIC-KNICKS
(AP)

Julius Randle sumó 25 puntos y 12 rebotes, Jalen Brunson anotó 21 tantos y los Knicks de Nueva York se aseguraron que la primera selección del Draft Paolo Banchero y el Magic de Orlando sigan sin ganar al vencerlo 115-102 el lunes.

RJ Barrett agregó 20 unidades por los Knicks que se han llevado dos duelos seguidos desde que iniciaron la temporada con la derrota en tiempo extra ante Memphis. Mitchell Robinson encestó 6 de 17 tiros de campo para 14 puntos.

Banchero firmó 21 unidades para convertirse en la tercera primera selección de un Draft que inicia su carrera con cuatro encuentros consecutivos de 20 o más puntos, pero aún tendrá que esperar para su primera victoria.

Bol Bol añadió 19 puntos como suplente y Wendell Carter Jr. tuvo 17 tantos y 11 tablas, pero los pivotes no recibieron mucha ayuda en el perímetro. Orlando encestó 7 de 35 (20%) desde la línea de tres.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in