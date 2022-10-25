Knicks ganan y el Magic suma cuarta derrota seguida
Con 25 puntos y 12 rebotes de Julius Randle los Knicks de Nueva York se aseguran que la primera selección del Draft Paolo Banchero y el Magic de Orlando sigan sin ganar al vencerlo 115-102
Julius Randle sumó 25 puntos y 12 rebotes, Jalen Brunson anotó 21 tantos y los Knicks de Nueva York se aseguraron que la primera selección del Draft Paolo Banchero y el Magic de Orlando sigan sin ganar al vencerlo 115-102 el lunes.
RJ Barrett agregó 20 unidades por los Knicks que se han llevado dos duelos seguidos desde que iniciaron la temporada con la derrota en tiempo extra ante Memphis. Mitchell Robinson encestó 6 de 17 tiros de campo para 14 puntos.
Banchero firmó 21 unidades para convertirse en la tercera primera selección de un Draft que inicia su carrera con cuatro encuentros consecutivos de 20 o más puntos, pero aún tendrá que esperar para su primera victoria.
Bol Bol añadió 19 puntos como suplente y Wendell Carter Jr. tuvo 17 tantos y 11 tablas, pero los pivotes no recibieron mucha ayuda en el perímetro. Orlando encestó 7 de 35 (20%) desde la línea de tres.
