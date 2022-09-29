Kirby y Suárez guían a Marineros hacia triunfo sobre Rangers
George Kirby acepta una carrera en seis innings, Eugenio Suárez suma tres hits y una remolcada, y los Marineros de Seattle se imponen 3-1 a los Rangers de Texas
George Kirby aceptó una carrera en seis innings, Eugenio Suárez sumó tres hits y una remolcada, y los Marineros de Seattle se impusieron el miércoles 3-1 a los Rangers de Texas.
En busca de lo que sería su primer boleto de playoffs desde 2001, Seattle reaccionó un día después de perder el primer duelo de la serie.
Los Marineros mejoraron sus perspectivas de playoffs en una jornada en que cayeron los otros equipos involucrados en la disputa por los pasajes de comodín en la Liga Americana.
Seattle se ubica medio juego detrás de Tampa Bay y dos debajo de Toronto en la lucha por el primer comodín.
Kirby (8-4) venía de su peor apertura de la temporada. Permitió cinco carreras limpias en apenas dos innings y un tercio ante Oakland.
Recuperó la forma frente a Texas, al permitir sólo una carrera y cinco imparables, con cuatro ponches y un boleto. Extendió su récord de la franquicia a 14 aperturas sin aceptar un jonrón.
Se trata de la mayor racha de su tipo registrada en las mayores durante este año.
Paul Sewald se acreditó su vigésimo salvamento.
Por los Rangers, el cubano Adolis García de 4-0. El dominicano Leody Taveras de 3-0.
Por los Marineros, el venezolano Suárez de 3-3 con una empujada. El dominicano Carlos Santana de 4-0 con una remolcada.
