Kingsley Coman sufre desgarro en entrenamiento del Bayern
El extremo Kingsley Coman, del Bayern Munich y la selección francesa, sufre un desgarro del tendón de la corva derecha durante un entrenamiento, informa el club de la Bundesliga
El extremo Kingsley Coman, del Bayern Munich y la selección francesa, sufrió un desgarro del tendón de la corva derecha durante un entrenamiento el viernes, informó el club de la Bundesliga.
Bayern señaló que su cuerpo médico confirmó la lesión y que el jugador estará fuera de acción “por el momento”, sin especificar por cuánto tiempo.
Poco antes, el técnico del Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann, había dicho que la lesión de Coman “no se ve muy bien” y que esperaba que fuera “solo un desgarro de fibra muscular y nada más serio”.
Coman, de 26 años, había sido titular en cada los últimos cuatro partidos del Bayern en todos los torneos.
Bayern enfrenta a Stuttgart en casa el sábado, un duelo en la Bundesliga, antes de recibir al Barcelona para su choque de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones el martes. Luego visita a Augsburgo el siguiente fin de semana antes que la liga se tome un descanso por partidos de selecciones nacionales.
