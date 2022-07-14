Jump to content

Khloe Kardashian concibe hijo con su ex con madre sustituta

Khloe Kardashian y Tristan Thompson concibieron un hermano para su hija de 4 años a través de una madre sustituta, pero no esperen una reunión de mamá y papá

AP Noticias
jueves 14 julio 2022 22:23
KARDASHIAN-BEBÉ
Khloe Kardashian y Tristan Thompson concibieron un hermano para su hija de 4 años a través de una madre sustituta, pero no esperen una reunión de mamá y papá.

“Podemos confirmar que True tendrá un hermano que fue concebido en noviembre. Khloe está increíblemente agradecida con la extraordinaria madre gestante por una bendición tan hermosa. Nos gustaría pedir amabilidad y privacidad para que Khloe pueda concentrarse en su familia”, dijo el jueves un representante de Kardashian en un comunicado.

La estrella de realities de 38 años y cofundadora de la marca de ropa Good American comenzó a salir con el jugador de los Chicago Bulls en 2016 y desde entonces han tenido una relación trepidante. En diciembre se reveló que Thompson iba a tener un bebé con la modelo de fitness Maralee Nichols, con quien estuvo alrededor de su cumpleaños número 30 en marzo de 2021.

Nichols presentó una demanda de paternidad contra Thompson el año pasado. El bebé, un varón, ahora tiene 7 meses. Thompson, de 31 años, también es padre de un hijo de 5 años con su ex Jordan Craig.

