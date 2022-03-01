Kevin Costner narra serie sobre Yellowstone para Fox Nation
El astro de “Yellowstone” Kevin Costner narrará una serie de cuatro capítulos por el 150 aniversario del Parque Nacional Yellowstone para el servicio de streaming Fox Nation
El astro de “Yellowstone” Kevin Costner narrará una serie de cuatro capítulos por el 150 aniversario del Parque Nacional Yellowstone para el servicio de streaming Fox Nation.
“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” debutará en Fox Nation a finales de este año.
La producción de cuatro horas se enfocará en la historia y la vida silvestre del parque, con un nuevo episodio por semana. La empresa de Costner, Territory Films, realiza la serie con Warm Springs Productions.
El actor protagoniza la serie western “Yellowstone” de Paramount, actualmente el mayor éxito de la televisión por cable.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.