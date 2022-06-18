Keller y bullpen lucen; Reales blanquean a Atléticos
Brad Keller tolera un hit durante siete episodios brillantes para conducir a los Reales de Kansas City hacia una victoria por 2-0 sobre los Atléticos Oakland
Brad Keller toleró un hit durante siete episodios brillantes para conducir el sábado a los Reales de Kansas City hacia una victoria por 2-0 sobre los Atléticos Oakland.
El dominicano José Cuas retiró a dos bateadores y permitió un doblete con dos outs en la octava entrada. Scott Barlow se encargó de los últimos cuatro toleteros y se acreditó su octavo salvamento, completando la faena de dos imparables y dando a los Reales su tercer triunfo consecutivo.
Los Atléticos fueron dejados en blanco por octava vez en la temporada, perdieron su octavo duelo en fila como locales y cayeron a una foja de 22-45, la peor de las Grandes Ligas. Oakland ha perdido 15 de 17 compromisos.
Keller (2-8) lució dominante en su primera victoria desde el 3 de mayo. El pitcher de 22 años retiró a 17 de sus primeros 18 enemigos y diseminó tres boletos para apuntarse su primer triunfo como visitante en cinco aperturas durante esta temporada.
La derrota fue para Cole Irvin (2-4).
Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 5-0. El dominicano Carlos Santana de 2-1. El puertorriqueño Emmanuel Rivera de 2-0.
Por los Atléticos, los dominicanos Ramón Laureano de 4-0, Luis Barrera de 3-1. El panameño Christian Bethancourt de 3-0. El venezolano Elvis Andrus de 2-0.
