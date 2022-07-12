Keller lanza siete entradas y Piratas supera 5-1 a Marlins
Los Piratas de Pittsburgh superan por 5-1 a los Marlins de Miami
Mitch Keller lanzó siete entradas y permitió una carrera, Jake Marisnick conectó un jonrón y un doble y los Piratas de Pittsburgh superaron el lunes por 5-1 a los Marlins de Miami.
Keller (3-6) repartió cinco hits, ponchó a cinco y golpeó a un bateador en su salida más larga de la temporada.
El venezolano Diego Castillo bateó dos sencillos y empujó dos carreras, mientras que Kevin Newman sumó tres hits con los Piratas, que ligaron su tercer triunfo consecutivo. Newman tiene foja de 18-7 desde que regresó de la lista de lesionados el viernes.
Los Piratas pegaron rápido con el sencillo de dos carreras de Castillo frente a Trevor Rogers (4-8) en la primera. La empujada doble de Newman en la segunda incrementó su ventaja.
Rogers permitió tres carreras, seis hits, tres boletos y ponchó a siete en 5 1/3 entradas. El zurdo ha completado seis innings sólo una vez en sus 17 juegos como abridor esta campaña.
Por los Piratas, el venezolano Diego Castillo de 4-2 con dos remolcadas.
Por los Marlins, los venezolanos Jesús Aguilar de 2-0, Avisaíl García de 4-1 con una empujada y Miguel Rojas de 4-0. Los dominicanos Jesús Sánchez de 3-0 y Bryan de la Cruz de 4-1.
