Kecmanovic salva 6 match points y vence a Evans en Tokio
Miomir Kecmanovic levanta seis match points y acaba imponiéndose 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) ante Daniel Evans para alcanzar los cuartos de final del Abierto de Japón
Miomir Kecmanovic levantó seis match points y acabó imponiéndose el jueves 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) ante Daniel Evans para alcanzar los cuartos de final del Abierto de Japón.
El serbio perdía 40-0 al sacar con el marcador 5-4 en el tercer set, pero reaccionó con una seguidilla de tiros ganadores para nivelar el duelo.
“Primera vez que logró algo así", dijo Kecmanovic. “Estaba liquidado y decidí jugármela”.
Kecmanovic se las verá con Frances Tiafoe en los cuartos de final. El estadounidense ganó su 13er desempate consecutivo al derrotar 6-1, 7-6 (7) al español Bernabé Zapata Mirallés.
En tanto, Nick Kyrgios acumuló 22 aces rumbo a su victoria 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 sobre el polaco Kamil Majchrzak. El australiano avanzó a la ronda de cuartos de final por novena vez este año.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.