Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kecmanovic salva 6 match points y vence a Evans en Tokio

Miomir Kecmanovic levanta seis match points y acaba imponiéndose 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) ante Daniel Evans para alcanzar los cuartos de final del Abierto de Japón

AP Noticias
jueves 06 octubre 2022 16:45
ABIERTO DE JAPON
ABIERTO DE JAPON
(AP)

Miomir Kecmanovic levantó seis match points y acabó imponiéndose el jueves 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) ante Daniel Evans para alcanzar los cuartos de final del Abierto de Japón.

El serbio perdía 40-0 al sacar con el marcador 5-4 en el tercer set, pero reaccionó con una seguidilla de tiros ganadores para nivelar el duelo.

“Primera vez que logró algo así", dijo Kecmanovic. “Estaba liquidado y decidí jugármela”.

Kecmanovic se las verá con Frances Tiafoe en los cuartos de final. El estadounidense ganó su 13er desempate consecutivo al derrotar 6-1, 7-6 (7) al español Bernabé Zapata Mirallés.

En tanto, Nick Kyrgios acumuló 22 aces rumbo a su victoria 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 sobre el polaco Kamil Majchrzak. El australiano avanzó a la ronda de cuartos de final por novena vez este año.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in