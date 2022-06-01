Katsatkina y Swiatek a semis en Francia

Daria Kasatkina avanza a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam al vencer el miércoles 6-4, 7-6 (5) a Veronika Kudermetova en el Abierto de Francia

AP Noticias
miércoles 01 junio 2022 15:33
FRANCIA
FRANCIA
(AP)

Daria Kasatkina avanzó a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam al vencer el miércoles 6-4, 7-6 (5) a Veronika Kudermetova en el Abierto de Francia.

Kasatkina se medirá en semifinales con la polaca y número 1 Iga Swiatek, que venció 6-3, 6-2 a la estadounidense Jessica Pegula.

En un partido entre rusas de 25 años, Kasatkina se puso arriba 6-1 en el tiebreaker y finamente selló el resultado en su quinto punto para partido, con un drop shot de revés.

Kudermetova se tomó una pausa médica para vendarse el pie izquierdo cuando estaba arriba 6-5 en el segundo set. Pero perdió entonces nueve de los próximos 10 puntos antes de recuperarse brevemente en el desempate.

Kasatkina no ha perdido un set en el Roland Garros. Solamente tuvo 16 winners, pero Kudermetva cometió 50 errores no forzados — el doble de Kasatkina.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in