Katsatkina y Swiatek a semis en Francia
Daria Kasatkina avanza a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam al vencer el miércoles 6-4, 7-6 (5) a Veronika Kudermetova en el Abierto de Francia
Daria Kasatkina avanzó a su primera semifinal de Grand Slam al vencer el miércoles 6-4, 7-6 (5) a Veronika Kudermetova en el Abierto de Francia.
Kasatkina se medirá en semifinales con la polaca y número 1 Iga Swiatek, que venció 6-3, 6-2 a la estadounidense Jessica Pegula.
En un partido entre rusas de 25 años, Kasatkina se puso arriba 6-1 en el tiebreaker y finamente selló el resultado en su quinto punto para partido, con un drop shot de revés.
Kudermetova se tomó una pausa médica para vendarse el pie izquierdo cuando estaba arriba 6-5 en el segundo set. Pero perdió entonces nueve de los próximos 10 puntos antes de recuperarse brevemente en el desempate.
Kasatkina no ha perdido un set en el Roland Garros. Solamente tuvo 16 winners, pero Kudermetva cometió 50 errores no forzados — el doble de Kasatkina.
