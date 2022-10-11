Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kante sigue con problemas de corva, de cara al Mundial

N’Golo Kante, mediocampista del Chelsea, sufre un nuevo tropiezo en sus intentos por dejar atrás las dolencias en una corva

AP Noticias
martes 11 octubre 2022 02:52
CHELSEA-KANTE
CHELSEA-KANTE
(AP)

N'Golo Kante, mediocampista del Chelsea, sufrió un nuevo tropiezo en sus intentos por dejar atrás las dolencias en una corva.

El jugador francés no viajó a Italia el lunes, de cara al partido entre el conjunto inglés y el Milan en la Liga de Campeones. Graham Potter, técnico de los Blues, dijo que el motivo fue una “secuela en un entrenamiento”.

Kante ha estado fuera de actividad desde el 14 de agosto, cuando sufrió un problema en una corva durante el encuentro que Chelsea igualó 2-2 ante Tottenham en la Liga Premier inglesa.

El volante de 31 años, quien se coronó en el pasado Mundial, ha sufrido problemas de corva y rodilla en los últimos años. Se duda de su estado físico para ayudar a que Francia revalide su cetro el mes próximo en Qatar.

“No es algo ideal. Es algo decepcionante para él y para nosotros, pero tenemos que esperar y ver el grado de esto, y avanzar a partir de ahí”, dijo Potter.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in