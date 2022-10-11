Kante sigue con problemas de corva, de cara al Mundial
N’Golo Kante, mediocampista del Chelsea, sufre un nuevo tropiezo en sus intentos por dejar atrás las dolencias en una corva
N'Golo Kante, mediocampista del Chelsea, sufrió un nuevo tropiezo en sus intentos por dejar atrás las dolencias en una corva.
El jugador francés no viajó a Italia el lunes, de cara al partido entre el conjunto inglés y el Milan en la Liga de Campeones. Graham Potter, técnico de los Blues, dijo que el motivo fue una “secuela en un entrenamiento”.
Kante ha estado fuera de actividad desde el 14 de agosto, cuando sufrió un problema en una corva durante el encuentro que Chelsea igualó 2-2 ante Tottenham en la Liga Premier inglesa.
El volante de 31 años, quien se coronó en el pasado Mundial, ha sufrido problemas de corva y rodilla en los últimos años. Se duda de su estado físico para ayudar a que Francia revalide su cetro el mes próximo en Qatar.
“No es algo ideal. Es algo decepcionante para él y para nosotros, pero tenemos que esperar y ver el grado de esto, y avanzar a partir de ahí”, dijo Potter.
