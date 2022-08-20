Jump to content

Kane vuelve a anotar y Tottenham supera a Wolverhampton

Harry Kane anota por segundo encuentro consecutivo para asegurar la victoria 1-0 del Tottenham sobre el Wolverhampton en la Liga Premier

AP Noticias
sábado 20 agosto 2022 15:11
INGLATERRA-LIGA
(AP)

Harry Kane anotó por segundo encuentro consecutivo para asegurar la victoria 1-0 del Tottenham sobre el Wolverhampton el sábado en la Liga Premier. Los Spurs siguen sin perder al inicio de la temporada.

Kane se desmarcó cerca del poste para anotar de cabezazo con una asistencia de Ivan Perišić tras un tiro de esquina a los 64 minutos.

Se trató del 184mo gol de Kane en la Liga Premier y con lo que se colocó cuarto de la lista de todos los tiempos superando al exdelantero del Manchester City Sergio Agüero. Sólo Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney y Andrew Cole tienen más.

El capitán inglés también disparó en tiempo de compensación para que el Tottenham empatara 2-2 con el Chelsea el pasado fin de semana.

El Tottenham suma siete de nueve puntos posibles, tras iniciar la temporada con la victoria 4-1 ante el Southampton.

Los Wolves, que suman apenas una unidad en tres duelos, pusieron como titular a la más reciente contratación Matheus Nunes en el medio campo y jugaron bien la primera mitad para frustrar a los Spurs y sus aficionados.

