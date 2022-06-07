Kane convierte penal e Inglaterra empata ante Alemania

Harry Kane convierte un penal en las postrimerías e Inglaterra iguala 1-1 en su visita a Alemania dentro de la Liga de Naciones

AP Noticias
martes 07 junio 2022 22:46
NACIONES-RESUMEN
NACIONES-RESUMEN
(AP)

Harry Kane convirtió un penal en las postrimerías e Inglaterra igualó 1-1 el martes, en su visita a Alemania dentro de la Liga de Naciones.

En tanto, Italia y Turquía obtuvieron sendas victorias.

Kane empató a los 88 minutos, en medio de la controversia sobre la decisión del silbante Carlos del Cerro Grande, quien sancionó el penal, avalado por el videoarbitraje (VAR), pese a que Kane pareció encontrarse en fuera de juego antes de ser derribado por el zaguero alemán Nico Schlotterbeck.

Jonas Hofmann marcó un tanto a los 51 minutos, y pareció que Alemania tendría cierta revancha tras caer ante Inglaterra en la Eurocopa del año pasado. Pero los dirigidos por Gareth Southgate se salvaron de lo que hubiera sido su segunda derrota en fila, tras caer el sábado ante Hungría.

