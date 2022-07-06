Jurado halla a hombre culpable de asesinato de Nipsey Hussle
Jurado encuentra a hombre de 32 años culpable de asesinato en primer grado por el tiroteo fatal del rapero Nipsey Hussle en 2019
El jurado encontró a un hombre de 32 años culpable de asesinato en primer grado el miércoles por el tiroteo fatal del rapero Nipsey Hussle en 2019.
El jurado del condado de Los Ángeles también encontró a Eric R. Holder Jr. culpable de dos cargos de intento de homicidio voluntario en lugar de dos cargos de intento de asesinato, ya que los fiscales habían buscado a otros dos hombres que fueron alcanzados por disparos en la escena.
Holder, vestido con un traje azul y con una mascarilla, se puso de pie en la pequeña sala del tribunal junto a su abogado mientras se leía el veredicto. No tuvo ninguna reacción visible.
Los miembros del jurado deliberaron durante unas seis horas a lo largo de dos días antes de alcanzar el veredicto.
