Jueza deniega demora de juicio de Twitter a Elon Musk
Una jueza ha fallado contra Elon Musk al denegar su pedido de demorar el juicio de Twitter. La jueza sentenció que el juicio comience en octubre debido a la “nube de incertidumbre” que pende sobre Twitter.
Twitter quiere obligar al multimillonario a cumplir su promesa de abril de comprar la red social por 44.000 millones de dólares, y quiere que lo haga rápidamente porque dice que la prolongación de la disputa perjudica sus negocios.
Musk, el hombre más rico del mundo, se comprometió a pagar 54,20 dólares por acción de Twitter, pero ahora quiere retractarse.
“Es un intento de sabotaje. Hace todo lo posible por arruinar a Twitter”, dijo William Savitt, el abogado que representa a Twitter en la Corte de Equidad de Delaware ante la jueza Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick.
La audiencia se realizó en forma virtual porque McCormick dijo que dio positivo para el COVID-19.
