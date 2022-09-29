Judge llega a 61 jonrones e iguala récord de Maris
Aaron Judge empata el récord de 61 vuelacercas en una temporada de la Liga Americana, establecido por Roger Maris, al conectar un jonrón por los Yanquis de Nueva York en el juego ante los Azulejos de Toronto
Aaron Judge empató el récord de 61 vuelacercas en una temporada de la Liga Americana, establecido por Roger Maris, al conectar un jonrón por los Yanquis de Nueva York en el juego del miércoles ante los Azulejos de Toronto.
El toletero de 30 años encontró un lanzamiento de Tim Mayza, con cuenta llena, y envió la pelota al otro lado de la cerca del jardín izquierdo en el séptimo inning del encuentro realizado en el Rogers Centre.
Judge rebasó así los 60 jonrones conseguidos por Babe Ruth en 1927, que habían constituido el récord de las Grandes Ligas hasta que Maris lo quebró en 1961. Los tres astros llegaron a esas cifras jugando por los Yanquis.
Barry Bonds estableció el récord de las mayores, con 73 bambinazos por los Gigantes de San Francisco, en 2001.
