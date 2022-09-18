Judge llega a 58 jonrones, está a 3 del récord de la AL
El toletero de los Yanquis de Nueva York Aaron Judge conecta su 58mo jonrón de la temporada el domingo y se colocó a tres del récord de Roger Maris en la Liga Americana cuando faltan 16 encuentros en la temporada
El toletero de los Yanquis de Nueva York Aaron Judge conectó su 58mo jonrón de la temporada el domingo y se colocó a tres del récord de Roger Maris en la Liga Americana cuando faltan 16 encuentros en la temporada.
Judge remolcó un lanzamiento de Jason Alexander de los Cerveceros de Milwaukee con conteo de 2-0 hacia el jardín derecho en el tercer episodio. El batazo de 414 pies tuvo una velocidad de salida de 180 kilómetros por hora.
Judge no se había volado en los tres juegos anteriores desde sus dos cuadrangulares ante Boston en Fenway Park.
Maris conectó 61 con los Yanquis en 1961, uno más que Babe Ruth en 1927.
