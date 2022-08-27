Jump to content

Jonrón de Happ ayuda en triunfo de Cachorros en la 10ma

Ian Happ batea una par de jonrones de dos carreras, los únicos hits de los Cachorros de Chicago, que sin embargo vencen 4-3 en 10 innings a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee

AP Noticias
sábado 27 agosto 2022 05:58
(AP)

Ian Happ bateó una par de jonrones de dos carreras, los únicos hits de los Cachorros de Chicago, que sin embargo vencieron el viernes 4-3 en 10 innings a los Cerveceros de Milwaukee.

Happ disparó un cuadrangular ante Matt Bush en la séptima entrada y quebró el empate ante Devin Williams (4-3) en la décima. Ambos vuelacercas desaparecieron la pelota por el jardín derecho.

Rowdy Tellez empató el encuentro por Milwaukee en el noveno capítulo frente a Brandon Hughes, pero los Cerveceros dilapidaron oportunidades de definir en ese inning y en el décimo.

Milwaukee colocó corredores en primera y segunda en la novena entrada, después de que Keston Hiura se embasó en un error del campocorto Nico Hoerner y el mexicano Luis Urías recibió un pasaporte.

Pero los Cerveceros no pudieron anotar. Mark Leiter obligó a que el boricua Víctor Caratini pegara un elevado al bosque izquierdo. Sean Newcomb (2-0) retiró a Kolten Wong y a Christian Yelich.

Por los Cachorros, el venezolano Willson Contreras de 4-0 con una anotada. Los dominicanos Franmil Reyes de 3-0, Christopher Morel de 3-0.

Por los Cerveceros, el dominicano Willy Adames de 4-1. El mexicano Urías de 2-0. El puertorriqueño Caratini de 4-0.

