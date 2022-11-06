Jones y Folk brillan por Patriots en triunfo sobre Colts
Mac Jones lanza un pase de touchdown, Nick Folk agrega cuatro goles de campo y los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra terminan con nueve capturas al vencer 26-3 a los Colts de Indianápolis
Mac Jones lanzó un pase de touchdown, Nick Folk agregó cuatro goles de campo y los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra terminaron con nueve capturas al vencer el domingo 26-3 a los Colts de Indianápolis.
La victoria coloca a los Patriots (5-4) por encima del promedio de .500 por primera vez esta temporada cuando se dirigen a su semana de descanso.
Los linebackers Matt Judon y Josh Uche se apuntaron tres capturas cada uno al encabezar una defensiva que limitó a Indianápolis a 121 yardas y 0 de 14 en jugadas de tercera oportunidad.
Jonathan Jones devolvió una intercepción de 17 yardas para un touchdown para definir el marcador.
Jones completó 20 de 30 pases para 147 yardas.
Los Colts (3-5-1) han perdido tres partidos seguidos y aún no han sacado una victoria desde que enviaron al quarterback Matt Ryan a la banca para darle la titularidad al jugador de segundo año Sam Ehlinger.
Bajo presión durante todo el encuentro, Ehlinger terminó con 15 pases completos de 29 intentos para 103 yardas y la intercepción tardía que fue devuelta para touchdown. Fue la cuarta vez en esta temporada que los Colts permiten cinco capturas o más.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.