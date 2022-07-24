Jonas Vingegaard conquista su primer Tour de Francia
Jonas Vingegaard conquista su primer título del Tour de Francia tras emerger victorioso de un vibrante duelo con el campeón defensor Tadej Pogacar
Jonas Vingegaard conquistó el domingo su primer título del Tour de Francia tras emerger victorioso de un vibrante duelo con el campeón defensor Tadej Pogacar.
Vingegaard, de 25 años, se convirtió en el primer corredor danés que se consagra en la máxima prueba del ciclismo mundial desde Bjarne Riis en 1996. Superó por 3 minutos y 34 segundos a Pogacar, segundo en la clasificación general.
Tras escoltar a Pogacar el año pasado, Vingegaard impuso su superioridad en las montañas.
Jasper Philipsen ganó la última etapa por las calles de París, dominando un sprint en los Campos Elíseos.
