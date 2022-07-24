Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jonas Vingegaard conquista su primer Tour de Francia

Jonas Vingegaard conquista su primer título del Tour de Francia tras emerger victorioso de un vibrante duelo con el campeón defensor Tadej Pogacar

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 19:00

Jonas Vingegaard conquista su primer Tour de Francia

Show all 4
TOUR FRANCIA

Jonas Vingegaard conquistó el domingo su primer título del Tour de Francia tras emerger victorioso de un vibrante duelo con el campeón defensor Tadej Pogacar.

Vingegaard, de 25 años, se convirtió en el primer corredor danés que se consagra en la máxima prueba del ciclismo mundial desde Bjarne Riis en 1996. Superó por 3 minutos y 34 segundos a Pogacar, segundo en la clasificación general.

Tras escoltar a Pogacar el año pasado, Vingegaard impuso su superioridad en las montañas.

Jasper Philipsen ganó la última etapa por las calles de París, dominando un sprint en los Campos Elíseos.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in