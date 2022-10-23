Jokic y Murray guían a Nuggets a triunfo ante Thunder
Nikola Jokic alcanza a Wilt Chamberlain en el sexto puesto de la lista histórica, al conseguir su 78vo triple doble, y los Nuggets de Denver se imponen 122-117 sobre el Thunder de Oklahoma City
Nikola Jokic alcanzó a Wilt Chamberlain en el sexto puesto de la lista histórica, al conseguir su 78vo triple doble, y los Nuggets de Denver se impusieron el sábado 122-117 sobre el Thunder de Oklahoma City.
Jamal Murray anotó 16 unidades en su primer partido en la Ball Arena en más de 18 meses. Atinó un par de tiros libres a 9,7 segundos del final, para colocar a los Nuggets arriba por cuatro puntos.
El serbio Jokic cerró el marcador al acertar uno de dos disparos desde la línea de castigo, con 2,5 segundos por disputarse.
Jokic anotó 19 puntos, interceptó 16 rebotes y entregó 13 asistencias. Michael Porter Jr. añadió 22 unidades, mientras que Kentavious Caldwell-Pope anotó 21, apoyado en seis triples, uno más que Porter.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander encabezó al Thunder con 28 tantos, mientas que Josh Giddey contabilizó 19 unidades y 12 tableros.
