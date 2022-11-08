Jokic conduce a Nuggets a 3ra victoria consecutiva
Nikola Jokic firma 26 puntos y reparte 10 asistencias, Michael Porter Jr. agrega 24 unidades y los Nuggets de Denver derrotan 115-109 a los Spurs de San Antonio para hilar su tercera victoria
Nikola Jokic firmó 26 puntos y repartió 10 asistencias, Michael Porter Jr. agregó 24 unidades y los Nuggets de Denver derrotaron el lunes 115-109 a los Spurs de San Antonio para hilar su tercera victoria.
El armador Jamal Murray sumó 19 puntos seis asistencias y cinco rebotes a la causa de Denver. Murray logró seis puntos en el último cuarto, durante el que atinó tres de cuatro disparos de campo.
Fue la cuarta derrota consecutiva de San Antonio, que comenzó la campaña con una foja de 5-2.
Keldon Johnson anotó 30 puntos, Josh Richardson agregó 22 y Tre Jones impuso la mejor marca de su carrera con 20 por los Spurs.
Los Nuggets no fueron tan eficientes como el sábado, cuando aplastaron 126-101 a San Antonio, y estuvieron cerca de pagar el precio. Por fortuna para Denver, los Spurs perdieron esta vez 24 balones, su mayor cifra de la campaña.
